Police Clash With World Cup Fans in Paris

Police fired tear gas in central Paris, France, and clashed with football fans celebrating victories by Morocco and France in the World Cup on Saturday, December 10, BFM TV reported.

Thousands of supporters took to the Champs-Elysees after the match between Morocco and Portugal, chanting, waving flags and honking their horns amid large police deployment.

More fans joined them as France defeated England to advance to the semifinals BFM TV reported.

Footage filmed by Twitter user Cory Le Guen shows police in riot gear rushing to arrest a man wearing a Moroccan flag and a motorbike helmet. A second clip shows fireworks set off in the street. In the third clip, a police man in riot gear aims a teargas gun at people as a glass bottle is thrown in the police’s direction.

Paris police said 1,220 police officers and plainclothes police were mobilised. At least 74 people were arrested, L’Equipe reported.

Morocco are scheduled to face France in the semifinals on Wednesday, December 14. Credit: Cory Le Guen via Storyful