Police Clash With Residents During Quarantine Patrol in Paris Suburb

About 15 residents attacked policemen with mortar fire and fireworks during a quarantine containment patrol in Noisy-le-Grand, a suburb of Paris, on May 3, according to local reports.

Video footage recorded by Lorenz Dossou shows one of the policemen pinning someone down while appearing to punch the person, before another individual runs into the frame and begins to kick the policemen.

The man who kicked the policeman runs away and is pursued by another officer moments later. Fireworks can be heard going off around them.

The footage then cuts to another altercation between a police officer and a man. They repeatedly push each other until another officer enters the picture.

The altercations took place in the Pavé-Neuf district, in Pablo Picasso square, and included 15 people in addition to the police officers. Local media reported two of the attackers were apprehended and five police officers received minor injuries. Credit: Lorenz Dossou via Storyful