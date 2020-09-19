Police Clash With Protesters During Anti-ICE March in New York City

Police and protesters clashed during an anti-ICE protest in New York City on September 18.

Footage uploaded to Twitter by Joshua Potash shows protesters marching in Manhattan, chanting “justice, now” and “fire, fire genocider” before scuffling with a crowd of police officers outside Washington Square Park.

The protests follow a whistleblower complaint alleging that a doctor had performed questionable hysterectomies on several women at an immigration detention facility in Ocilla, Georgia. Credit: Joshua Potash via Storyful