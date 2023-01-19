Police Clash With Demonstrators During Pension-Reform Protests in Paris

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Paris, France, after the country’s unions called for a protest of the government’s proposed pension reform on Thursday, January 19, local media reported.

Footage taken by journalist Adrien Carraz shows a crowd of protesters clashing with police near Place de la Bastille in central Paris. At least 38 protesters were arrested, according to media reports.

French media reported that over one million people marched in street demonstrations across France on the strike day.

Unions are opposing the Macron government’s pension reform, which would raise the legal age of retirement for most people from 62 to 64. Credit: Adrien Carraz via Storyful