Police Clash with Anti-Government Protesters in Lima

Large crowds of protesters descended on Peru’s capital city of Lima, on January 19, as part of ongoing demonstrations against the current government.

This footage, filmed by journalist Bruno Amoretti of El Foco, shows police firing tear gas and other projectiles at protesters outside of the Superior Court of Lima on Thursday.

According to local news reports, protests against the current government raged in cities across the country, including Lima, La Libertad, Puno, Arequipa, Cusco, Ica and Lambayeque.

The Peruvian Ombudsman’s Office said 13 people were taken to hospital with injuries during the clashes in Lima.

Meanwhile in Arequipa, the office confirmed that one person had been killed and ten others were injured in the protests.

Protests erupted across Peru in December 2022 following the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo after he attempted to dissolve congress due to corruption. Peru’s congress voted to impeach Castillo and he was detained that day for “rebellion and conspiracy,” according to Peru’s Public Ministry.

Vice President Dina Boluarte was then sworn in as president. Protesters have taken to the streets to denounce Boluarte and demand Castillo be reinstated.

A 30-day state of emergency remained in place for multiple regions, including Lima, in response to the ongoing protests. Credit: Bruno Amoretti/El Foco via Storyful