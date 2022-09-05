Police: Child in Tampa finds gun, shoots and wounds infant

PA Media: Video

A British man who was the subject of a Netflix documentary has been arrested in Belgium after fleeing from neighbouring France, where he allegedly injured two police officers, authorities said. Robert Hendy-Freegard, 51, was arrested on a major road in Groot-Bijgaarden, east of Brussels, Belgian federal police said. Netflix released a documentary this year called The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, about the life of Hendy-Freegard. In the 1990s and the early 2000s, he ruined numerous lives while posing as an undercover MI5 agent in Europe. He spent 10 years emotionally manipulating his victims into giving him their money and their trust, according to Netflix.