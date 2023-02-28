Police chief: Officer shoots woman after she pointed gun at officers in Goshen Township
A woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a shooting involving police in Goshen Township.
Prison reform boss Sheree Spencer kicked, punched, bit and spat on her husband, who was for years was too afraid to speak out.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
Weeks before 28-year-old socialite and Instagram star Abby Choi was reported missing, authorities say a ‘meticulous’ plot was already in motion to make her disappear. Io Dodds reports
Vladimir Putin is reportedly living with his gymnast girlfriend on a vast, heavily-guarded country estate featuring several palatial mansions and a playground for their young children.
A judge told the transgender rapist Isla Bryson that they were not “the victim in this situation”, as the 31-year-old was jailed for eight years.
After the foreperson of the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and a push to overturn the 2020 election spoke out in several headline-making interviews, the judge overseeing the case told ABC News on Monday that jurors "can talk about the final report." McBurney said in an interview that after the grand jury submitted its report in January, he held a "farewell session," at the request of the district attorney, in which he "reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations -- that's the one word that's in the oath." McBurney emphasized that "it's important for people to understand that witness testimony is not deliberations."
A mafia boss has broken out of a Sardinian prison using a rudimentary method of escape. Who is mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro? Raduano, a member of the Gargano Mafia serving 19 years for mafia crimes, was due to be released in 2046 according to the Italian paper, Il Messaggero.
Gloria Bates and her husband Michael received a call on Thursday from the FBI -- a call they’ve been waiting on for over 21 years. "We just want to let you know that we’ve made an arrest in your daughter’s case, Private First-Class Amanda Gonzales," Gloria Bates told ABC News, recalling the conversation she had with an FBI agent. Gonzales is Michael’s stepdaughter who he helped raise since she was 4 years old.
“We shouldn’t lie,” the toddler said when other family members attempted to hide the whereabouts of the wanted woman.
A white supremacist who killed a woman when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville has been fined for allegedly threatening a correctional officer and brandishing what an inmate disciplinary record called a “dangerous weapon” at the prison where he is serving a life sentence. Federal prosecutors disclosed the misconduct incidents in court documents as they asked a judge to order James Alex Fields Jr. to turn over $650 from his inmate trust account to make a court-ordered payment toward restitution to the victims of his crimes. In documents filed last week, prosecutors said the victims have not received any restitution payments in the nearly four years since Fields was sentenced.
His family said he was a ‘beloved son, brother, dad, partner and friend’.
Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson has said he can “smell and taste freedom” ahead of a public parole hearing next month.
The victim was taken to a hospital, officials say.
Newfoundland and Labrador's police oversight agency says an RCMP officer is facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Michael King, director of N.L.'s serious-incident response team, known as SIRT-NL, said Const. Michael Hann has been charged following the organization's investigation into several incidents in June. Hann is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, un
Law & CrimeAlex Murdaugh’s younger brother took the stand on Monday, tearfully describing how he cleaned the gruesome crime scene the morning after his sister-in-law and nephew were murdered in June 2021.“No mother, father, aunt, or uncle should ever have to see and do what I did that day,” John Marvin Murdaugh, the defense team’s final witness, told Colleton County jurors on Monday about his decision to clean his brother’s hunting estate. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my lif
A TikToker who filmed police as they pulled Nicola Bulley's body from the river claims he has made a donation to her family "out of respect". Amateur sleuth Curtis Arnold, 34, had his identity unmasked by The Sun after the newspaper traced him to his barber's shop in Worcestershire. Mr Arnold shared footage of police officers by the river lifting what appeared to be a body bag on his social media channels, in a video that has now been deleted.
The ex-husband, former brother-in-law and former father-in-law of a Hong Kong model have appeared in court charged with her murder after her legs were found in a fridge. Alex Kwong, his sibling Anthony Kwong and their dad Kwong Kau are accused of murdering 28-year-old Abby Choi in a gruesome case which has gripped many people in the city. Kwong's mother Jenny Li faces one count of perverting the course of justice.
Constance Marten’s newborn baby is feared to have died, police have said as the couple were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The four-day, multi-agency takedown included searches of 97 homes in Tulare County, where six people, including a baby, were gunned down last month.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nishad Singh, the former director of engineering at now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges on Tuesday, and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors' investigation into FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. "I am unbelievably sorry for my role in all of this," Singh said, adding that he knew by mid-2022 that Bankman-Fried's hedge fund, Alameda Research, was borrowing FTX customer funds, and customers were not aware.