Police Chase Suspects in San Francisco Louis Vuitton Store Robbery

San Francisco police arrested multiple suspects after a Louis Vuitton store in Union Square was robbed on Friday, November 19, officials said.

Videos filmed by Twitter user @Yealenne show the damaged storefront and officers smashing a the windows of a car.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to possible looting and vandalism at multiple establishments in the area at 8:10 pm local time. Additional officers responded to “address criminal acts,” police said.

A recent increase in organized retail theft has caused the permanent closure of several stores in the city, local media reported. Credit: @Yealenne via Storyful