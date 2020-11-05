Police Chase Group Through Downtown Portland, Oregon, as Riot Declared

Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot on November 4 after members of a protest reportedly smashed shop windows in the city’s downtown area.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Oregon Governor Kate Brown had “activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement in responding to any acts of violence, and to maintain public order and ensure community safety.”

“Our goal is to keep our community safe. We encourage demonstrators to gather peacefully,” the office said.

This footage, shot by Independent Media PDX, shows a combination of local police in riot gear and state police sprawling through Portland’s CBD. Credit: Independent Media PDX via Storyful