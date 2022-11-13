Police: Chase begins in Floyd County before ending in multiple vehicle crash in Clark County

Storyful

Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker rallied supporters in Canton, Georgia, on Thursday, November 10, kicking off his runoff election campaign.In a campaign video made up of footage from the event, Walker tells a crowd “if we sit on the sidelines, we will not recognise this country again”.The rally marked the start of the second leg of Walker’s senatorial election campaign. Senator Ted Cruz travelled from Texas and joined Walker at the event, local news outlet Atlanta News First reported.Georgia’s runoff election for senator between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be held on December 6 after neither candidate cleared the 50 per cent threshold needed to win outright. Early voting starts on November 28. Credit: Herschel Walker via Storyful