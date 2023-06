A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman in the head inside a Middletown home Sunday. Middletown police have identified him as Richard Shelby Adkins. He was charged with Felonious Assault and is being held in the Middletown City Jail. A judge Monday set his bond at $500,000. If convicted, he could face thousands of dollars in fines and between two to eight years in prison, according to the judge.