Police say charges pending in teenager shooting in Essex

Baltimore County police say that charges are pending after two teenagers were shot near Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex. Police have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and they said the shooting happened in the area outside this school. The scene stretched from the school all the way to the Royal Farms across the street. According to police, officers responded to a shooting east of the South Marlyn Avenue Bridge in Essex around 8 p.m. Friday. Police have not released any identifying information of the victims, but medics took both of them to the hospital where they remain in critical condition. Police are still working to learn more about why the teens were at the school at that time.