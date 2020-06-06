Police Charge at Protesters Outside Royal Palace in Stockholm

Sweden’s Chief of Police has responded to criticism of the country’s police force after footage emerged of officers charging at Black Lives Matter protesters on June 3.

Anders Thornberg responded to the incident that took place outside the Royal Palace in Stockholm, by stating that “the police must ensure that participants comply with the regulations that exist”, referring to restrictions in place to counteract the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an official statement released online, Thornberg added, “During the current situation, we are obliged to dissolve public gatherings with more than 50 participants.”

Footage recorded by local resident, Hannes Svens, and shared widely on Twitter showed a number of police officers using pepper spray and batons as they charged at protesters. Credit: Hannes Svens via Storyful