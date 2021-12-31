Police Cars Drive in Thick Smoke as Flames Reach Roadside in Colorado

Police cars drove through thick smoke as flames from destructive fires reached the roadside in Boulder County, Colorado, on December 30.

Local officials ordered the evacuation of Louisville and Superior, both located southeast of Boulder, amid what the National Weather Service described as “life-threatening” conditions.

Around 35,000 people were evacuated and approximately 600 houses were destroyed, according to local news reports.

The Marshall Fire was an estimated 1,600 acres in size by Thursday afternoon, with Colorado Gov Jared Polis declaring a state of emergency.

Broomfield Police posted this video, saying the “smoke was so thick first responders were having trouble with visibility” and “the flames burned right up to the roads.” Credit: Broomfield Police via Storyful