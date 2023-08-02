Police Car Sent Spinning Off Road After Being Rammed by Disqualified Driver

A police car was sent off the road after being rammed by a disqualified driver during a high-speed pursuit near Sunderland on February 16, Northumbria Police said.

The driver, Nathan Ferguson, was jailed for 30 months on August 1, police said, adding that he “could have killed” the police sergeant in the car. A 27-month driving disqualification will come into effect on Ferguson’s release, they said.

Sgt Dave Roberts was left with whiplash injuries to his head, neck, and chest due to the collision, police said.

“In my 25 years of policing, it is one of the most dangerous pieces of driving that I have ever seen,” Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison said. Credit: Northumbria Police via Storyful