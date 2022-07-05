Police capture suspect in Chicago July 4 shooting

STORY: Louis Jogmen, Highland Park Chief of Police, confirmed to reporters that officers captured 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III after a police unit spotted his vehicle. Jogmen said Crimo tried to flee when officers initiated a traffic stop, but was eventually "taken into custody without incident."

Sergeant Christopher Covelli from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said the investigation is still ongoing and no charges had been approved yet.

Video shot by the Chicago affiliate of ABC News showed police searching the silver Honda Crimo had been driving. Police said they did not yet have a motive for the shooting.