Police Brutality: Impacts on Black Americans
In January, millions of Americans watched the bodycam footage of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols, leading to his death. That incident was just the latest in a long history of controversy surrounding police use-of-force policies around the country. 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne spoke with a community member about how videos like the one of Nichols' death have impacted him, and asked his thoughts on whether watching them brings justice or just more harm to the Black community.