Police Brutality: Impacts on Black Americans

CBC

A RCMP officer shot a Calgary woman Sunday after she was allegedly involved in a struggle with the officer east of the city following a chase. According to an RCMP news release, the shooting happened near the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245, about 17 kilometres northeast of Strathmore. An officer tried to arrest the woman and "an altercation occurred," the release states. The officer shot the woman multiple times. She was the only person in the vehicle. Emergency crews brought the