Police Break Up Crowds Flouting Coronavirus Social Distancing Guidelines in London Park

An altercation between London residents and police officers occurred in Finsbury Park, on Sunday, April 5, where a large group had gathered despite government-imposed restrictions aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the UK.

The journalist Federica Tedeschi told Storyful that police broke up a crowd of men who were taking part in “group exercise,” Tedeschi said that when police approached the group and began to chase them “the young men became verbally aggressive towards the police.”

This video shows a confrontation between police and a group of youths in the park.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had suggested that outdoor exercise could be banned if people defied the social distancing rules, but later backtracked on the suggestion.

Hancock said sunbathing in public spaces was against government guidance, and told those who defied the guidelines that they are putting their own and others’ lives at risk. Credit: Federica Tedeschi via Storyful