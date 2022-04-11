Police Bodycam Captures Two Being Saved From Burning Overturned Vehicle in Western Australia

Police body-worn camera footage captured the moment two people were pulled from a burning overturned vehicle in Harvey, Western Australia, on March 12.

Police officers remove the windscreen, extinguish flames, and extract two people from the flipped vehicle that was towing a caravan in video published on April 10 by the Western Australia Police.

The fire was caused by the fuel tank igniting following the crash, police said in a video posted to Facebook. Credit: Western Australia Police via Storyful

