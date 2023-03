CBC

A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after failing his driving test and "driving erratically," nearly hitting four pedestrians in Guelph, police say. The Guelph Police Service said officers were called to a plaza in the area of Woodlawn Road West just after 4 p.m. Monday. That's where police say a 36-year-old man became "irate" after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot, they say. "He attempted to dri