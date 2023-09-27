Police arrest teen in shots fired incident at football game
Milwaukee police arrested a 16-year-old in the shots fired incident at the Milwaukee Lutheran High School homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22.
Milwaukee police arrested a 16-year-old in the shots fired incident at the Milwaukee Lutheran High School homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 22.
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
The more you observe at the Ryder Cup, the more you feel that it should be rebranded as “bring your wife to work week”. It is the one moment in the sporting calendar where significant others are treated less as adornments than as central pieces of the pageant.
Tim Flanigan/WLUK via APWarning: This story contains graphic description of violence.A Wisconsin woman on Tuesday was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering and decapitating her lover in a meth-fueled rendezvous last year—despite a plea from her victim’s father for leniency. “Everybody makes bad choices and I think there’s a lot of hope for you,” Michael Thyrion, the father of 24-year-old Shad Thyrion, said of Taylor Schabusiness during an extraordinary appea
The pair, who overlapped with the Jays organization from 2015 to 2018, apparently did not have a warm reunion.
The famed author fired back at the Ohio Republican on social media.
Padraig Harrington has warned that it is not only American fans who behave “awfully” at Ryder Cups, claiming that US players have told him that they have been the targets of abuse in matches held in Europe.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
Justin Thomas was a hotly debated Ryder Cup pick, but he's not worried about the social media noise.
A man who spent nearly 30 years in prison for kidnapping, robbery and rape has been declared innocent and freed, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday. DNA testing helped exonerate Gerardo Cabanillas in a 1995 attack on a couple sitting in a parked car in the city of South Gate, the county district attorney's office said in a statement. Cabanillas' case was reexamined by the Conviction Integrity Unit of the DA’s office, and last week a judge reversed his conviction, found him factually innocent and ordered his permanent release.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Canada's taxman is reportedly looking into allegations made by a former NHL player regarding the buying and selling of minor hockey teams in Toronto.
Fred Cain III, 69, was arrested in Oregon after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the abduction, sexual assault and murder of Jeremy Stoner in 1987
It appears Mark Hunt has been dealt one final blow in his legal battle with the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar.
Sean Payton has become the victim of his own high expectations, as the bold claims he made about the Broncos are lingering amid an 0-3 start.
Head coach’s decision not to go for historic score may say something about our society decreasing need for victories. e
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion. There was an unexpected moment of anxiousness for Kirby and the Mariners in the sixth inning of their 6-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night after a foul ball hit into the stands behind the third base dugout was thrown back by a fan and grazed the pitcher. Kirby was looking toward home plate and asking for a new ball from home plate umpire David Rackley wh
Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift’s visit to the Chiefs game: “I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”
"I've never retired or stopped training. My training schedule has remained the same for 6 years," the veteran player wrote in a letter shared by J. Cole
Kremlin via ReutersA day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov bizarrely published a video of his 15-year-old son beating up a man in police custody to show how “proud” he was of the teen, the Kremlin has preemptively sought to shut down any talk of the scandal.Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s official spokesperson, told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday, before even being asked about the controversy: “I will not comment on the story with Kadyrov’s son.” When asked to clarify why he was refusing t