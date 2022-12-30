Police Arrest Suspect Over Deaths of Four Idaho Students

On Friday, December 30, authorities in Moscow, Idaho, said a suspect had been arrested over the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in mid-November.

In a press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, a graduate student at Washington State University, had been arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, and that the extradition process was underway.

Students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead at a rental home near the University of Idaho’s campus early on November 13.

Citing the county coroner that conducted the autopsies, the Associated Press reported the students were likely asleep when they were stabbed. Credit: City of Moscow via Storyful