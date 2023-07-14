Police Arrest Florida Man After He Crashed Into Deputy's Car in Dunedin

A man was arrested and charged with a DUI after he crashed into a police car in Dunedin, Florida, on Wednesday, 12 July.

The driver, Edward Parsons, sustained non-life threatening injuries after the incident, and was transported to the hospital, according to video shared by Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Parsons was charged with a DUI involving property damage, and transported to the Pinellas County Jail, the video added. He was released on bond shortly afterwards, inmate booking records show. Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful