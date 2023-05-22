Police arrest driver in Saturday night crash in Hooksett
Police said they have arrested a man after responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett Saturday night.
Police said they have arrested a man after responding to a rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett Saturday night.
There’s relief in the forecast for the hundreds of firefighters trying to extinguish the flames in Northern Alberta. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected in the days to come. It’s been a tense few days in Fox Creek Alta., Northwest of Edmonton, where a wildfire has finally reached the town’s defences. Blake Lough reports.
ROME (AP) — Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, was erupting on Sunday, spewing ash on Catania, eastern Sicily’s largest city, and forcing a shutdown of that city’s airport. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, or INGV, which closely monitors Etna with instrumentation on the slopes, noted that cloud cover on a rainy day was impeding views of the eruption, which often serves up a spectacular display of flaming lava during the volcano’s not infrequent eruptions. The inst
People with long guns were seen getting out of a grey van and shooting at the participants at a gas station
Gina Bisignano became famous for participating in the Capitol riot clad in a Louis Vuitton sweater and Chanel boots, but her insurrection story reveals a deeper truth
Mexican prosecutors announced Saturday night that they are withdrawing a case against a woman who was sentenced to six years in prison for killing a man as he raped and attacked her. In a ruling last week that touched off a public outcry, a court in Mexico State said that while it agreed 23-year-old Roxana Ruiz was raped in 2021, it found her guilty of homicide with “excessive use of legitimate defense.” It also ordered Ruiz to pay more than $16,000 in reparations to the family of her attacker.
Millions of people get phone calls from scammers and wonder who is at the other end.
Diamond and her sister Tionda left a note for their mother in 2001 and were never seen again
The 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle for 14 hours, according to police.
The 38-year-old educator was named her high school’s Teacher of the Year in 2017.
Madeline Pantoja, aged 20, was reported missing on 11 May
William Leslie Arnold killed his parents in 1958, burying them in the yard. After escaping from prison, he fled to Australia and became a family man.
Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will begin her 11 year prison sentence at a Federal Prison camp in Texas starting May 30.
"CNN, y’all trippin’ now," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) after anchor Erin Burnett asked if he had "regrets" over heckling the Republican.
Teenage girls heard what they thought was crying coming from the woods near their house, leading to the infant’s discovery in 2019, according to officials.
Darnell Fulton, 39, was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for crimes including conspiracy to commit forced labor, the Department of Justice said.
Nebraska passed the Let Them Grow Act on Friday, which bans "gender altering" surgery for anyone under 19-years-old and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
Lofti Hassan Misto, 56, was herding his sheep when a Hellfire missile attack killed him on May 3, his family told The Washington Post.
Advocates are blasting the City of Barrie for approving a slew of policies that, if put in place, could outlaw giving food or money to people in the city who are experiencing homelessness. In a city council meeting Wednesday, councillors approved a range of policies that staff can consider and use to address rising homelessness, including changes to city bylaws that will prohibit the use and distribution of tents and tarps on public land, and giving out food and groceries without a permit. Staff
An unruly passenger hit a Frontier flight attendant on an early morning flight after being asked to leave at Denver International Airport.
Calgary Police have arrested one man they believe is connected to a shooting on a bus in downtown Calgary in April that left one person in life-threatening condition. In a statement sent Sunday, police said that a 28-year-old man has been taken into custody on charges including: Aggravated assault. Knowledge of an unauthorized possession of a firearm. Careless use of a firearm. Two counts of firearm possession contrary to a prohibition order. One count of breach of a probation order. On April 12