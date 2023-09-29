Police Say Armed Ex-Employee Shot by Responding Officers at Texas Honda Dealership

Police in Arlington, Texas, said an “armed man” was shot by responding officers in the parking lot of a Honda dealership on Thursday, September 28.

Officers were called to the dealership, on Vandergriff Drive, at 6:30 pm, they said, after a man was reported to be “firing shots at the building”.

“Based on the suspect’s actions, multiple officers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect,” police said. The man proved to be former employee of the dealership, who was recently fired, police said. He was taken to hospital to undergo treatment, police said, and no one else was injured.

Footage posted to Facebook shows the police presence outside the dealership. Credit: Epiphany Ross via Storyful