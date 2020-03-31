Police Applaud Girona Hospital Staff as Coronavirus Death Toll Soars in Spain

Police in the Spanish city of Girona stopped to applaud staff at a local hospital as the country’s death toll from the coronavirus rose to more than 7,000 on March 30.

As of late March 30, more than 85,000 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Spain, the third-highest number of cases in the world after the United States and Italy. Hospitals have been overrun with patients while staff complain of severe shortages of protective equipment, according to reports.

In this video, from Girona’s municipal police, officers can be seen standing and applauding outside the Centre d’Atenció Continuada Güell medical centre with the lights on their vehicles flashing. Credit: Policia Municipal de Girona via Storyful