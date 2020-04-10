Police Apologize After Officer Blocks Rotherham Family from Using Front Garden

South Yorkshire Police issued an apology on Thursday, April 9, after video of one of their officers telling a family in Rotherham that they could not use their front garden because of new coronavirus rules went viral.

“This encounter was well-intentioned but ill-informed and we’d like to apologise for the way it was handled,” tweeted the South Yorkshire Police. “We’ve spoken to the officer concerned and made our approach absolutely clear.”

In the video, the officer tells an incredulous Daniel Connell and his family that they cannot use their front garden. “Look around and there’s nobody out,” she says.

Connell responds, “There’s not nobody out, go down the street, they’re all over the place!”

The officer continues by saying “the virus does not stop on your front garden” and says that “1,000 people died yesterday.”

Connell posted the video to his Facebook page, and it was widely shared online, including on Twitter by an account that tagged South Yorkshire Police. “Can we have some clarification on being allowed on your own garden during the government’s lockdown and social distancing?” asked the account. South Yorkshire Police issued its apology in response to the tweet. Credit: Daniel Connell via Storyful