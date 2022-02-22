Police Announce Arrest Following Incident at Ottawa Mall

Ottawa Police announced the arrest of one person following an incident at the Rideau Centre mall in Canada’s capital on February 22.

The mall, which had been shut for weeks due to the presence of an anti-vaccine convoy in Ottawa, was evacuated after reports of “a possible weapon,” according to local media.

Citing police sources, CBC News reported that “police recovered an imitation firearm after responding to a shoplifting call.” The Ottawa Police Department tweeted that one person was in custody, before declaring the police operation over on Tuesday afternoon.

This video, recorded from a building in the area, shows police vehicles in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday. Credit: @20YS via Storyful