Police adjusting to high gas prices

Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.
Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.
A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t
Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug
The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.
HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the
NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th
It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic
Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.
After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t
EDMONTON — It was one that almost got away for the Edmonton Oilers. Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner and added an assist as the Oilers emerged with a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday after allowing their opponents to tie the game with less than two seconds remaining. McDavid elected to shoot on a two-on-one and notched his 30th of the season 3:27 into overtime. “It's obviously always disappointing giving up a tying goal late in the game, especially that late in the
Twelve-year-old Christian Di Cesare said he went to bed Saturday night dreaming about watching his favourite NHL team play at the Heritage Classic game in Hamilton. "I dreamed watching the Toronto Maple Leafs score goal after goal after goal," he said. Di Cesare and his dad were among the thousands of hockey fans who watched Toronto take on the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field on a cold and snowy Sunday. Blue jerseys and hats dotted city streets ahead of the outdoor game and later filled the
Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.
Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.
Legendary Canadian Paralympic cross country skier Brian McKeever, who won his 15th career gold medal on Wednesday, will ski his last career race at the Paralympics in Beijing this Friday night. And one of his long-time guides, Yukon's Graham Nishikawa, will be with him every step of the way. Nishikawa said he's been preparing for McKeever's final career race – the men's visually impaired middle distance 12.5-kilometre race – like he has for all the other races he's been in over the past 20 years