Police and Activists Clash in Hong Kong as Security Law Protests Continue

Police in Hong Kong arrested dozens of people and used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds on May 24 as thousands gathered to protest China’s proposed national security law.

Police said on Facebook that they had arrested 120 protesters by 4:30 pm and that four media liaison officers were injured as protesters threw bricks at police in Causeway Bay.

This video shows scuffles between police and protesters on Queen’s Road.

Police and protesters clashed as crowds gathered to oppose China’s proposed national security law, which activists described as the “end of Hong Kong”.

The South China Morning Post reported the new law, if passed, would require Hong Kong to allow agencies from mainland China to operate in the city as needed. Credit: ataraxisfinch via Storyful