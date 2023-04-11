Police: 5 dead, 9 injured after shooting at bank in Louisville; shooter also dead

CBC

A group rallying to save Église Sainte-Marie in Church Point, N.S., says its prayers may have been answered. Pierre Comeau, the president of Société Édifice Sainte-Marie de La Pointe, says an anonymous donor is offering to cover $10 million worth of repairs and ongoing maintenance for the iconic structure. But there is a condition. It must be an active church, something it hasn't been since 2019. "It's a fabulous offer, and the group that we're with, we're tickled pink," said Comeau. He said he