Police: 5 dead, 9 injured after shooting at bank in Louisville; shooter also dead
Five people are dead, including a gunman, and eight were injured after a shooting Monday morning at a downtown Louisville bank.
“Who does such a thing! Thank goodness that kind lady stopped to check what was tossed out.”
A murderer who faked his own death to escape prison has been arrested in Tanzania - almost a year after a fire that was supposed to have killed him. Last May it was reported that he died in a fire in his prison cell. Last week police raided a luxury home Bester was believed to have been renting in an upmarket Johannesburg suburb before he fled across the border to Tanzania.
The boy, believed to be 14, was rescued by coastguards and emergency services after being buried up to his neck in sand on Anderby Beach in Lincolnshire.
Vehicle spotted being driven erratically in Woodland, California
WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A 59-year-old Alberta man has been charged with multiple offences in relation to incidents where he allegedly targeted women who worked in the sex trade in Calgary. Between December 2021 and March 2023, police said at least three women were approached by a man on 19 Avenue S.E. in Forest Lawn, where the women were allegedly drugged, taken to a rural property ea
Rescuers used chainsaws to cut their way to the body, police said.
The 22-year-old was shot outside a funeral service he and the 67-year-old relative were attending, police say.
“A famous, wonderful man arrested for no reason at all. If you haven’t put it together, folks, I’m comparing myself to Jesus again,” offered Trump
A man and his sister have been arrested and charged with murder
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The gunman who opened fire at a downtown bank, killing five – including one person who was friends with the governor – was an employee.
The boy was pulled from the water and pronounced dead shortly after, police say.
Ontario's top court dismissed serial killer Dellen Millard's appeal of his murder conviction in the death of his father because it says the evidence is "overwhelming" that he committed the murder. In reasons published last week, the Ontario Court of Appeal rejected five points made by Millard in his argument that the guilty verdict was unreasonable. Millard was convicted of first-degree murder of Wayne Millard in September 2018. Millard shot his father in the eye while he slept in his Etobicoke
A Strathcona RCMP officer has died following a collision early Monday morning. Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami died after his vehicle crashed while responding to a noise complaint at 2 a.m. on Township Road 540 east of Edmonton. According to police, Dhami, 32, was driving a police vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. He was treated at the scene of the crash by emergency services and civilians but died from his injuries. Dhami was a well-respected member of the RCMP, hav
Police confirmed the shooter died
A group rallying to save Église Sainte-Marie in Church Point, N.S., says its prayers may have been answered. Pierre Comeau, the president of Société Édifice Sainte-Marie de La Pointe, says an anonymous donor is offering to cover $10 million worth of repairs and ongoing maintenance for the iconic structure. But there is a condition. It must be an active church, something it hasn't been since 2019. "It's a fabulous offer, and the group that we're with, we're tickled pink," said Comeau. He said he
Idaho seeing an influx of Californians moving in.
India will surpass China's population this month. Demographers are unsure exactly when India will take the title as the most populous nation in the world because they're relying on estimates to make their best guess. China has had the most people in the world since at least 1950, the year United Nations population data began.
Sheela Singh cried the day she handed in her resignation. For 16 years, she had been a social worker in Mumbai, India's frenetic financial capital, and she loved the work. “Everyone used to tell me my kids were neglected … it made me feel really bad,” Singh, 39, said.
Trial of ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow will not be broadcast live. Follow along here for all the latest updates in the case