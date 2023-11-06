Police: 14-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Newport

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump, facing federal criminal charges of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is seeking to cast a weeks-long campaign to thwart the certification of the vote as political advocacy by a U.S. president alarmed by claims of election fraud. Trump’s defense lawyers, in a flurry of legal motions, have argued that the case by Special Counsel Jack Smith "attempts to criminalize core political speech and political advocacy." "President Trump and others have a First Amendment right to state that the election was stolen and advocate for members of Congress and other government officials to act in accordance with that view," Trump lawyers wrote in one court filing.