Police: 11-year-old shot two other kids at Central Florida football practice
Xander Schauffele risked being thrown off the USA Ryder Cup team for refusing to sign a participation contract which would have allowed fly-on-the-wall Netflix docu-series Full Swing access to the Team USA locker room.
It was, as Zach Johnson said, a spirited fightback given where his team had been at Saturday lunchtime.
Coronation Street's Sally Metcalfe fears that her husband Tim is dead next week after he goes missing following rows with Stephen Reid.
Australian tennis player Marc Polmans was disqualified from the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday for striking the umpire in the face with a ball on match point.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice. The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team's first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black. It's become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look. “I'm very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is
Mike and Zara Tindall were spotted among the Ryder Cup spectators in Rome
The Raptors are not only in no man’s land, they are anxiously waiting for the next shoe to drop.
A look at how Minnesota and Toronto's starting pitching, bullpens, offence, defence and baserunning stack up ahead of the AL wild-card clash.
Connor McDavid couldn't believe what was in front of him. The No. 1 pick at the 2015 NHL draft was starting his rookie season with the Edmonton Oilers. Everything was new — new city, new team, new way of doing things. McDavid noticed a bunch of big numbers scribbled in the locker room one day. It was his introduction to the practice of putting "money on the board" — a tradition where players offer to pay teammates out of their own pockets for things like goals or points in a game of personal imp
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches on Sunday for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention. Raleigh spoke for about 90 seconds and did not take questions, a day after Seattle lost to Texas and was eliminated from postseason contention. “Obviously yesterday was a really emotional day for everybody. I just want to apologize to my teammates, my coaches, fans. It wasn’t a ti
The couple attended Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium with Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and others
Rory McIlroy believes the absence of LIV trio Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter benefited Europe in their Ryder Cup victory over USA.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus says WR Chase Claypool won't "be in the building" as Chicago prepares to face the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.
Even after a resounding victory over the red-hot Dolphins, the Bills couldn't get their minds off a serious injury to Tre'Davious White.
PHOENIX (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and the hard-hitting Atlanta Braves have earned a couple days of rest and relaxation after Major League Baseball's long 162-game regular season. So have Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander and the defending World Series champion Houston Astros — who won the AL West on the season's final day — along with the Los Angeles Dodgers and feel-good story Baltimore Orioles. As for the other eight teams that qualified for Major League Baseball's 12-team October showca
Stewart-Haas Racing said Monday it will not appeal Kevin Harvick's disqualification at Talladega despite claims from the crew chief that cheating did not cause their loose windshield. Harvick became the first driver disqualified at Talladega Superspeedway since 1972. Harvick lost to Ryan Blaney at Talladega on Sunday in a drag race to the finish line.
BOSTON (AP) — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57. The Red Sox announced his death in a statement Sunday. Wakefield had brain cancer, according to ex-teammate Curt Schilling, who outed the illness on a podcast last week — drawing an outpouring of support for Wakefield. Th
It's easy to react quickly to highs and lows from the college football weekend. Here are five of the biggest overreactions from Week 5.
George Reed left a lasting impression upon the Canadian Football League. The rugged fullback, who was one of the league's most dominant rushers, died Sunday, a day before his 84th birthday. The Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team Reed spent his entire CFL career with, confirmed his passing. The six-foot, 205-pound Reed was with the Riders from 1963 until 1975. Reed was the CFL's all-time leader in rushing yards (16,116) and rushing TDs (134) when he retired before training camp in 1976. Reed's No
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team's medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision following a brief warmup. There had been some confusion about whether Watson made the call or it was made for him following the Browns' 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Stefanski reiterated Monday that Watson's shoulder is structurally sound, but the QB felt he couldn't perform at a winning level.