Police: 1 person injured in Orange County shooting
Jeremy Webster, 27, murdered Vaughn Bigelow Jr after 2018 confrontation in Westminster, Colorado
A man has been convicted of murdering three 16-year-olds after, a court was told, a teenager knocked on his door and exposed his buttocks at him as a prank. Anurag Chandra deliberately rammed a car the boys were travelling in before the driver lost control and slammed into a tree in Temescal Valley, Los Angeles, on 19 January 2020. Three 16-year-olds - Daniel Hawkins of Corona; Drake Ruiz of Corona; and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside - died in the collision, according to the Riverside County coroner's office.
Eight-year-old child the youngest victim of tragic shooting in Cleveland
Erick Aguirre, 29, told woman that ‘everything was fine’ after he allegedly killed Elliot Nix in Houston
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersThe vast criminal network that is Russia’s power structure is starting to spin out of Vladimir Putin’s control.The president hasn’t just turned a blind eye to corruption, he has systematically channeled the malfeasance to prop up allies, jail opponents, install cronies in positions of power and—according to some reports—to make himself the richest man on Earth.The trouble with a national network of corruption—which has operate
A child rapist deemed too young for jail is to have his sentence appealed by prosecutors after a backlash led by JK Rowling.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/ReutersThe two tracks of Rupert Murdoch’s debasement of journalism have converged into one extremely costly crisis for him. It’s clear that Murdoch’s last years as a media tycoon will be spent paying for his criminalizing of print journalism and his primetime television assault on truth.Prince Harry’s onslaught in a London court on Murdoch’s British tabloids exposes the long and unstinting drain on the Murdoch purse of 16 years of litigati
Authorities said the man also got into an argument with parents of students on the bus.
Animals were seen being punched and kicked by workers at Oaklands Livestock Centre in Shropshire.
John Hackett, 36, was reportedly found dead by his mother at his home after being assaulted at Snowhill Recreation Ground in Nuneaton.
An Ontario man is facing charges for defrauding a southern Alberta woman of thousands of dollars this week in a grandparent scam where he allegedly told the victim a relative needed money to get out of jail. Okotoks RCMP said in a statement that it received a complaint Thursday regarding the scam. The victim, an elderly Foothills County woman, reported that she got a phone call from someone saying they were a lawyer, her great-nephew was in jail and he required bail money. Before the RCMP starte
A Brampton mother says her family has taken a major financial hit after falling victim to a pizza delivery scam. Samjhana Shrestha said she thought she was doing a nice thing when a teenager approached her in a grocery store parking lot and asked her to pay for their pizza delivery with her debit card. The teen told her the Domino's driver wouldn't accept the cash they had. She did, and took the teen's cash in exchange, only to later realize she was the victim of an elaborate fraud. The scammers
A former teacher and volunteer in Maple Creek, Sask., is facing charges of sexually assaulting two youth, and police believe there could be other victims. Dexter Bacsu, 64, was charged this week with two historic sexual assaults. A news release from the RCMP said both assaults happened on sport-related trips, one of them in the early 2000s. Police say they received the first report about a historic sexual assault on Tuesday. Officers arrested Bacsu on Wednesday and charged him with sexual assaul
Gary Harmon pled guilty to stealing 713 bitcoin in January. Law enforcement agents found a photo on his phone showing him posing in a tub of cash.
Vincent Delorenzo, a former priest with the Lansing Diocese, pled guilty to one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct in the first degree.
A parole hearing is scheduled for David McGee, a man convicted of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and murder. Officials say McGee and another man killed 19-year-old David Peet execution-style in 2000.
John Roark/APJurors in the trial of doomsday mom Lori Vallow this week heard how two of her children were murdered and buried in her apocalypse-obsessed new husband’s Idaho backyard.The gut-wrenching revelations, which made at least one Ada County juror cry, will weigh heavily on jurors when they have to decide if Vallow was part of a conspiracy to kill 7-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan in 2019, legal experts said.“When you combine how horrific these murders w
Authorities said the shooting was an accident.
If he goes to prison, the driver who killed Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett is a high risk to reoffend, a forensic behavioural psychologist testified Friday. The driver was a teen when he took off during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020. Harnett was clinging to the side of the vehicle for 400 metres before he was flung into oncoming traffic on Falconridge Boulevard. Two people were charged: the driver and his passenger, Amir Abdulrahman. Abdulrahman pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The dr
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a man accused in an assault that left a boy on Birch Narrows Dene Nation seriously injured. Christian Desjardin, 19, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, uttering threats and breach of a conditional sentence order. Officers were called around 2:15 p.m. with a report of a serious assault on the northwestern Saskatchewan First Nation. Their investigation determined a male youth was assaulted by a man armed with a kn