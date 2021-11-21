Poles protest in solidarity with migrants at border

Human rights groups in Poland continued their criticism of Poland's nationalist government over its treatment of migrants on Saturday with a march through the centre of Warsaw attended by people from all over the country.

They were protesting the multiple pushbacks the migrants are facing on the Polish border and the failure to provide medical support as well as adequate food and shelter.

About 10 migrants are believed to have died in woods along the border with frigid winter setting in, according to local authorities, and many more have sustained injuries or suffered without food or water for days.

Poland has imposed a state of emergency close to the border and does not let journalists or NGOs operate in the area.