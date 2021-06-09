Polar Blast Drops Snow on New South Wales' Central Tablelands

A polar blast swept through parts of New South Wales’ Central Tablelands region, blanketing the area in heavy snowfall on June 9.

Footage uploaded by The Byng Street Boutique Hotel shows a snow flurry covering the city of Orange.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, much of Australia’s southeast was to be hit by “a significant cold, rain and snow outbreak”. The polar blast was set to impact a number of states including, South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland. Credit: The Byng Street Boutique Hotel via Storyful