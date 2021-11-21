Poland Says Hundreds of Migrants Attempted Crossings Along Border With Belarus

Polish officials said hundreds of people have attempted to cross the country’s border with Belarus as of November 21, despite the clearing of migrant camps.

Aerial footage filmed by the Polish Territorial Defense Forces shows scenes along the Kuznica-Bruzgi border. In the first clip, a group of migrants is seen moving past the Polish border guards along the Belarusian side, they wrote. The second clip shows the remains of an abandoned camp at Usnarz Dolny village, according to the agency.

Polish authorities said approximately 1,000 people remained at camps along the Poland-Belarus border as of November 17, after Belarus said that 1,000 had been transferred to a shelter. Credit: Wojsk Obrony Terytorialnej via Storyful