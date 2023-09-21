Point Loma resident overcharged for water usage

The Canadian Press

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Something stopped Kareem Hunt from signing elsewhere in free agency. There were other choices for him as a free agent, quality teams in good cities. But the running back felt there was just one place for him. Home. Cleveland. On Wednesday, Hunt's patience paid off. “It worked out, obviously,” he said on a Zoom call with reporters. “I’m right up the street from my house. I guess it worked out in ways that I can’t even explain.” In a strange twist, Hunt returned to his hometown