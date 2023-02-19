Poet and writer Rita Joe is this year’s Heritage Day honouree

The Daily Beast

REUTERS/Toby MelvilleSources claim a "distraught" Prince Andrew believes King Charles is trying to force him out of his Windsor home by cutting his annual grant. The Mail on Sunday says Andrew is "furious" at this prospect, which will mean he won't be able to maintain the upkeep of Royal Lodge.