Pod of Bottlenose Dolphins Spotted Off English Coast in Rare Visit

A photographer in England used a drone to record a pod of dolphins swimming off the coast of Norfolk, England, on August 14.

Christopher Taylor recorded this video, and originally posted it to his YouTube channel, writing that he saw eight to 10 dolphins swimming close inshore off West Runton. The footage shows the dolphins swimming and surfacing near an Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority vessel.

Carl Chapman, Norfolk’s Cetacean and Pinniped Recorder, told local media that bottlenose dolphins are rarely seen in the area. Chapman said he was unable to match the fins of these dolphins to pods that have been previously recorded in the UK, suggesting they may have come from further afield. Credit: Christopher Taylor via Storyful