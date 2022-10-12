PM urges Ukrainians to stock up on supplies amid power cuts

STORY: On Wednesday (October 12), Shmyhal said people should make sure they have supplies of warm clothes, candles, torches and batteries after Russian airstrikes launched on Monday (October 10) hit key infrastructure targets.

He asked Ukrainians to decrease electricity consumption at night and called for businesses to turn off power-consuming appliances such as advertisement banners.

However, Shmyhal said authorities had already secured sufficient energy resources and power networks, as well as extra equipment.

Russian missiles again hit Ukrainian cities on Tuesday (October 11) and Wednesday (October 12) but with less intensity than on Monday, when dozens of strikes killed 19 people.

Over 100 people were wounded and power supplies were knocked out as a result of Moscow's biggest aerial offensive since the start of its invasion on February 24.

Moscow's apparent revenge strikes occurred after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.