Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his overhauled Cabinet a "half-time pep talk", urging them to unite and work as a team to deliver for the nation. During his first meeting with his new-look Cabinet on Friday morning, the PM also cracked a joke, saying: “I've seen a few delivery rooms, probably seen as many delivery rooms as anybody in this ... with the possible exception of Jacob (Rees-Mogg, the Commons Leader).".