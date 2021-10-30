PM compares climate crisis to the fall of the Roman Empire

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — After dispatching Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds, West Ham will have to get past another of English soccer's so-called “Big Six” to reach the semifinals of the League Cup. West Ham was pitted against Tottenham in the draw for the quarterfinals that was made on Saturday. With City — the winner of the competition in each of the last four seasons — out, the draw looks wide open. Premier League leader Chelsea is away to Brentford in another London derby, Liver