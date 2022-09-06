New PM: Boris Johnson 'will hang around and see it's all going to turn out'
A new Conservative prime minister has been picked in the UK, with Liz Truss gearing up to sift through the dispatch boxes and state papers. But her arrival at 10 Downing Street following Boris Johnson's resignation comes at a time of major strife in Britain, with a cost of living crisis having already sparked a summer of strikes. Meanwhile, despite Johnson pledging his full support for his successor, there's already speculation over him potentially making a comeback in the future. In Perspective, we spoke to Tony Travers from the London School of Economics.