PM asked if he was weak after Johnson report vote no show

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is asked if he was "weak" when faced by Labour MP Kevin Brennan who said: "One Tory prime minister who turned out to be a proven liar, a second Tory prime minister who was outlasted by a lettuce... what one word would he use to describe himself?". Dame Meg Hillier also question Mr Sunak on if "the reward for being a rulebreaker should be to be made a lawmaker" in reference to two people who have been accused of breaching Covid rules being given peerages. .