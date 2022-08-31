PM asked about Priti Patel’s comments on ‘woke’ police
Boris Johnson has been asked by a reporter if he feels the police should be “a bit less woke”. The Telegraph has reported that officers are being told to focus on the basics of policing by Home Secretary Priti Patel, with a report by the Policy Exchange think-tank warning that the public feel police are being distracted by "woke" causes. The prime minister, who met officers in southeast London on Wednesday morning, said the police “do an absolutely fantastic job”.