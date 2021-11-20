Plymouth Thanksgiving parade celebrates 400th anniversary of holiday

The Canadian Press

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a Serie A game, but his brace still wasn't enough for AC Milan to win on Saturday. Despite the Sweden star's two goals at the age of 40 years and 48 days, the Rossoneri slumped to their first loss of the season with a 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina. Dusan Vlahovic was the hero of the night, scoring twice for Fiorentina. With 27 goals in 2021, the Serbia striker equaled Kurt Hamrin’s record from 1960 as the pl