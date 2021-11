A plump squirrel’s attempt to raid a bird feeder on a property in Milford, Maine, went awry on November 11 when it could not climb to the top of the stand.

This video by Jason L’Heureux shows the rodent climbing the stand but sliding down as it nears the top.

L’Heureux told Storyful he and his wife have as many as five “regular squirrel visitors that come by but the squirrel in this video is by far the chubbiest.” Credit: Jason L’Heureux via Storyful