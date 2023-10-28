Plumes of smoke rise over Gaza as army fires from Israel

STORY: The Israeli military said on Saturday it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations with infantry and armored corps there.

Israeli troops were still in the field on Saturday morning, Israel said, without elaborating.

The country had earlier made only brief sorties into Gaza during three weeks of bombardment to root out Hamas militants, who it said had killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, on Oct. 7.

Aid agencies have said a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza, whose 2.3 million people are under a total Israeli blockade.

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Friday that over 7,300 Palestinians had been killed since Israel's bombardment began.