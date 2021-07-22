Plumes of Smoke Rise From 'Out of Control' Wildfire Near Osoyoos

Firefighters worked to contain the Nk’Mip Creek fire near Osoyoos, Canada, as officials reported on July 21 it had spread to over 2,000 hectares.

Officials said the blaze was “out of control,” with evacuation alerts remaining in place for the area, according to local news.

Lin Moore Neumann posted footage of smoke rising from the blaze on July 21, adding that “helicopters are out fighting this thing.”

The government of British Columbia said a total of 296 wildfires were burning as of July 20, when a provincial state of emergency was issued due to the “increasingly severe” situation. Credit: Lin Moore Neumann via Storyful